Police investigating after Hindu temple in Toronto reportedly vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a Hindu temple in Toronto was reportedly vandalized.

The graffiti was allegedly found spray painted on the gates of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the Toronto police confirmed “a report has been filed and an investigator has been assigned.”

In a statement, BAPS Swaminarayan Santhsa said it was “shocked and saddened by the anti-India graffiti” found “at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.”

“The BAPS temple in Toronto, like all temples of BAPS worldwide, is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values,” the statement read. “At this critical time, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has prayed for peace and unity and has appealed to all devotees and well-wishers to maintain peace.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify man after AGO sculpture defaced with antisemitic graffiti

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he was “very disappointed to hear of the vandalism.”

“This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly.”

The High Commission of India in Ottawa said it “strongly” condemns the defacing of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto.

It said it has “requested Canadian authorities investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators.”

Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu said she is “distraught” by the vandalism.

“We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe,” she wrote on Twitter. “Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions.”

Similarly, Member of Parliament Candra Arya said the vandalism by “Canadian Khalistani extremists” should be “condemned by all.”

“This is not just an isolated event,” he said on Twitter. “Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all

This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime

Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) September 15, 2022