Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 15

STEaM programming at Saskatoon Public Schools, Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory and Zero the puppy in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

STEaM programming at Marion Graham Collegiate: Family Matters

An optional program at Marion Graham Collegiate provides STEaM programming to Grade 9 students.

It combines math, science and English along with a technology mindset. It also allows students to partner with companies in the community as part of their education.

Marion Graham principal Karen Peterson and educator Kyle Harms discuss the benefits of the STEaM program in Saskatoon Public School’s Family Matters.

STEaM programming at Marion Graham Collegiate: Family Matters

Rivalry weekend for the Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Rams

The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s football team is picking up where they left off last season, starting the year with two wins.

The team hopes to continue those winning ways as they head into a big weekend with a game against their provincial rivals, the Regina Rams.

Head coach Scott Flory touches upon the rivalry between the teams and how last year’s loss in the Vanier Cup is motivating the team this season.

Rivalry weekend for the Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Rams

Zero searching for a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Zero, a nine-month-old puppy currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian describes the best type of home for Zero, the need for foster homes and a full shelter for both cats and dogs.

Zero searching for a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 15

Fog will give way to a mix of sun and cloud. Chantal Wagner has the Thursday, Sept. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 15