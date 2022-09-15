White Oaks Public School closed again Friday due to power outage

Send this page to someone via email

White Oaks Public School in London, Ont., will be closed again Friday due to a continued power outage that was reported on Thursday, the school board says.

Thames Valley District School Board says staff and students will continue the temporary switch to virtual learning and “decisions related to school closures are not made lightly.”

Officials say they are working quickly to resolve this “localized electrical repair” at the school and in-person learning is expected to resume on Monday.

Families are asked to check their child’s digital platform for more details at the beginning of the school day for learning activities.

White Oaks Public School will be closed due to a continued power outage tomorrow, Friday, September 16, 2022.

We are working quickly to resolve this localized electrical repair at the school.

In-person learning will resume Monday, September 19, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5dGKPQ8GIJ — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) September 15, 2022

