White Oaks Public School closed again Friday due to power outage

White Oaks Public School in London, Ont., will be closed again Friday due to a continued power outage that was reported on Thursday, the school board says.
Thames Valley District School Board says staff and students will continue the temporary switch to virtual learning and “decisions related to school closures are not made lightly.”
Officials say they are working quickly to resolve this “localized electrical repair” at the school and in-person learning is expected to resume on Monday.
Families are asked to check their child’s digital platform for more details at the beginning of the school day for learning activities.
