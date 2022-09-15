Menu

Traffic

Crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga sends 2 people to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 7:09 am
OPP crusier. View image in full screen
OPP crusier. File

Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound express lanes are closed on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said the express lanes are closed at McLaughlin Road following a crash.

Peel Paramedics said they responded to the crash between two tractor trailers at around 2 a.m.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: 3 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.: OPP

Another man was taken to a trauma centre via air ambulance in critical condition, police said.

As of 7 a.m., there was no estimated time for reopening the highway.

