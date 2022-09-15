Crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga sends 2 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound express lanes are closed on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said the express lanes are closed at McLaughlin Road following a crash.

Peel Paramedics said they responded to the crash between two tractor trailers at around 2 a.m.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Another man was taken to a trauma centre via air ambulance in critical condition, police said.

As of 7 a.m., there was no estimated time for reopening the highway.

