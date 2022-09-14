Okanagan parents react to school closure for National Day of Mourning

Send this page to someone via email

Just one week after the start of a new school year, parents in the Okanagan learned about an unexpected one-day school closure.

The National Day of Mourning, to mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19, was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a little bit of short notice,” said Evelyn McClure, a Kelowna parent whose son has just started kindergarten.

Many provinces, including B.C., quickly followed the federal government’s lead.

“We have advised provincial public-sector employers to honour this day in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements,” B.C. Premier John Horgan said late Tuesday.

“(Kindergarten to Grade 12) public schools and public post-secondary institutions and most Crown corporations will be closed.”

The announcement caught many parents off guard.

“I think everybody should be given a chance to mourn in their own way, but I also think that schools need to stay open and that parents shouldn’t have to deal with this last minute,” said Alana Hayes, a parent of three.

The sudden school closure has left many working parents scrambling to find child care at the last minute.

“We have grandparents who might be able to step in, but they haven’t responded yet,” McClure told Global News. “So we’re still in limbo for now.”

While the vast majority of the provinces are following the federal government’s lead, Ontario is bucking the trend.

Instead of declaring a provincial holiday and closing down schools and other provincial institutions, Premier Doug Ford chose to mark the occasion with a moment of silence.

“I agree with what Ontario’s doing. I would prefer the kids to maybe have like a moment of silence or have an assembly for the queen,” said parent Georgina Cutillo, who has two children in elementary school. “If anything, maybe a missed opportunity for like a teachable moment for them in school.”

Other parents agreed.

“I think that that would have been a great way to pay tribute as well with the schools being involved, instead of just keeping them all at home,” said parent Justine Craigen.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said the last-minute closure of schools is forcing many employers to make adjustments.

“They’re trying to figure out a way to be accommodating for their employees that have young children,” said Dan Rogers, the executive director for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

“It just creates more stress and coming out of the pandemic with the stats that are already there, having another day off and having to manage this is creating more confusion and more angst and stress in the workplace.”

The National Day of Mourning will be marked on Monday, Sept. 19.

