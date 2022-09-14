Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 4:16 pm
Conservative member of Parliament Alain Rayes rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Rayes, who supported Jean Charest in the Conservative leadership race, announced Tuesday that he would sit as an Independent. View image in full screen
Conservative member of Parliament Alain Rayes rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Rayes, who supported Jean Charest in the Conservative leadership race, announced Tuesday that he would sit as an Independent. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre’s office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.

Alain Rayes, who supported former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the Conservative leadership race, left Tuesday to sit as an Independent, saying that the party’s path under Poilievre is not compatible with his “political ideals, values and convictions.”

The text message seen by The Canadian Press says that Rayes has decided not to fight inflation with Poilievre’s team and encourages recipients to call the MP’s office and tell him to resign.

Read more: Quebec MP Alain Rayes leaves Conservative caucus after Poilievre victory

Rayes, who represents the Richmond-Arthabaska riding east of Montreal, says he has no plan to resign and that the text message campaign is an attempt to intimidate other Conservative MPs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When asked about the prominent MP’s departure on Tuesday, Poilievre had delivered a similar message about Rayes deciding not to fight inflation, which he blames on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre’s office, as well as the office of his Quebec lieutenant Pierre-Paul Hus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Conservatives putting Trudeau ‘on notice’ over affordability plan: Poilievre' Conservatives putting Trudeau ‘on notice’ over affordability plan: Poilievre
Conservatives putting Trudeau ‘on notice’ over affordability plan: Poilievre
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagCanadian Politics taginflation tagfederal politics tagPierre Poilievre tagConservative Leadership race tagConservative Caucus tagPierre Paul-Hus tagAlain Rayes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers