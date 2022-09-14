TTC to pause all service at 1 p.m. Monday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it will pause all service at 1 p.m. on Monday, coinciding with a provincial moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The TTC said the 96-second pause will be part of the City of Toronto’s tribute to the Queen on the day of her funeral, which is a national day of mourning in Canada.

The Queen died last Thursday at 96.

All subway trains will be held at platforms, while buses and streetcars will hold at their regular service stops prior to 1 p.m. and remain there until the moment of silence has finished.

Wheel-Trans vehicles will stop at a safe location, while subway station announcements and social media posts will also be suspended, the TTC said.

“All service will resume immediately following the 96-second pause,” the TTC said.

Customers will be notified of the tribute through announcements, on-screen messages, social media posts and information on the TTC’s website, the transit agency said.

Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that Ontario will mark Sept. 19 “as a provincial day of mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday.”

“The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on that day,” Ford said.

