Politics

Hamilton mayoral candidate Keanin Loomis unveils details of promised town hall tour

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 2:13 pm
The Hamilton mayoral candidate Keanin Loomis is set to open his campaign headquarters Wednesday evening on Highway 8 in Stoney Creek. View image in full screen
The Hamilton mayoral candidate Keanin Loomis is set to open his campaign headquarters Wednesday evening on Highway 8 in Stoney Creek. Twitter

Keanin Loomis is about to kick off his promised “town hall tour.”

The Hamilton mayoral candidate will open his campaign headquarters Wednesday evening on Highway 8 in Stoney Creek, where he will address the crowd and take questions from residents.

Loomis’ city-wide, “town hall tour” will continue next week with a stop in Binbrook.

Weekly stops are then planned in Ancaster, Dundas, Downtown Hamilton and Flamborough, leading up to a “rally” on the mountain on Oct. 23, the day before the municipal election.

Loomis believes his message is resonating and he says most surprising, is the number of seniors thirsting for change at city hall.

“I thought that maybe they would have some familiarity with my competitors, and decide that they were the safe choice,” says Loomis, “but they have seen enough.”

As for his campaign overall, Loomis adds, “we’re getting great enthusiasm, basically in every room I’m going into.”

Loomis has said that bringing his town hall tour to Hamilton’s various communities, is in response to complaints that people don’t feel listened to by city hall.

Former city councillor and provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath and former Hamilton mayor Bob Bratina are among nine candidates seeking the mayor’s job in Hamilton.

The other mayoral candidates are Ejaz Butt, Paul Fromm, Jim Davis, Solomon Ikhuiwu, Hermiz Ishaya and Michael Pattison.

Hamiltonians will go to the polls on Oct. 24 but can also vote by mail, provided they register to receive a municipal election voting package by Sept. 22.

