Peterborough Public Health issues drug poisoning alert following spike in ER visits

Peterborough Public Health issued its second drug poisoning alert this month following another spike in drug-related emergency department visits.

According to the regional health unit, there were five drug-related poisonings treated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s emergency department. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“This is thought to be the result of a product recently sold as fentanyl which may be contaminated with toxic substances of inconsistent or increased potency,” said Jocelyn Qualtrough, health promoter.

The last drug alert was issued on Sept. 1 following six drug poisonings requiring a visit to PRHC’s emergency department.

According to the health unit’s opioid harms portal, in August there were seven suspected fatal drug poisonings, up from four reported in July. Also in August there were 46 visits to the emergency department for opioid overdoses, down from 58 reported in July.

Since September 2021, the health unit reports there have been 45 suspected opioid-related deaths — an average of one person every nine days. There have been 590 drug poisoning emergency department visits, 58 per cent of which were men. Of the emergency visits, 52 per cent were people between ages 25 and 44, according to the portal data.

The health unit reminds anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, to follow these safety tips:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe Street (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily)

Test a small amount of drug before you use

Avoid mixing drugs

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or find their Accessing Naloxone pdf here.

Use Peterborough Public Health’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community.

“We hope this alert reaches widespread audiences,” said Qualtrough. “We encourage members of the public to use our drug-reporting tool”

