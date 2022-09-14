Menu

Crime

Huntsville Ont. man charged with sexual assault, OPP worry there may be other victims

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 12:39 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old local man is facing sexual assault charges relating to an incident this past weekend involving a young person.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.

OPP say the alleged sexual assault happened on Sunday in Huntsville but no details were provided.

Police arrested Isiah Hamilton, 22, from Huntsville on Tuesday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Hamilton has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 25, in the Ontario Court of Justice in Muskoka.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP directly at 705-789-5551, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

