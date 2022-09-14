Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian banks will remain open Monday after feds announce holiday to mark queen’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces Canada will get national holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death' Trudeau announces Canada will get national holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Canada will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning on Sept. 19. The national holiday will coincide with the queen’s funeral in London, U.K. “Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” he said.

The Canadian Bankers Association says the country’s banks will observe a moment of silence on Monday in honour of the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, but they will remain open for normal business.

The association says the banks are committed to delivering essential services that Canadians rely upon.

It encouraged customers to contact their bank for more information about hours and services.

Read more: Canada announces a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here’s who gets it

The decision comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Monday will be a holiday for federal government workers to mourn the monarch.

Trending Stories

B.C., Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are also following suit, closing government offices and schools, while Manitoba is closing all non-essential government services and offices, but leaving schools open.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec are not recognizing the holiday.

Click to play video: 'Canada declares federal holiday on Sept. 19 to mark Queen’s state funeral' Canada declares federal holiday on Sept. 19 to mark Queen’s state funeral
Canada declares federal holiday on Sept. 19 to mark Queen’s state funeral
© 2022 The Canadian Press
queen elizabeth death tagCanadian Banks tagholiday monday tagare banks open monday tagbank hours monday tagcanadian banks queen holiday tagwho gets holiday september 19 tagwho gets queen holiday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers