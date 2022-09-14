Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Sales, inventory levels down in Saskatoon: Real Estate YXE

Housing sales, along with available inventory, were down in Saskatoon during August, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

Interest rates are also having an impact, pushing people out of the housing market.

Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner unpacks the numbers in Real Estate YXE.

Sales, inventory levels down in Saskatoon: Real Estate YXE

Saskatchewan Polytechnic trains future skilled workers

Employers in Saskatchewan are among the many companies dealing with a serious, ongoing skilled labour shortage.

Students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic are among those who will help fill the void.

Larry Rosia, president of Sask Polytech, discusses how they can help address the situation.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic training future skilled workers

Brent Worrall completes journey to raise mental health awareness

Brent Worrall was a national champion motocross racer and hockey player, whose life changed following a crash in 2011.

He has dealt with PTSD since then and recently completed a hand cycle ride from Swift Current to Humboldt to raise mental health awareness.

Worrall joins Chris Carr to talk about the journey and why he did it.

Brent Worrall completes journey to raise mental health awareness

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 14

A chance of morning showers will give way to clearing skies in the afternoon. Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Sept. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 14