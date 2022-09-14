Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First national gathering to discuss unmarked graves to wrap in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 10:11 am
Kimberly Murray speaks after being appointed as Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Residential Schools, at a news conference in Ottawa June 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Kimberly Murray speaks after being appointed as Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Residential Schools, at a news conference in Ottawa June 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The office of Canada’s interlocutor for unmarked graves at residential schools is scheduled to wrap up its first national gathering Wednesday in Edmonton.

Kimberly Murray was appointed earlier this year to work with Indigenous communities to help them search for unmarked burial sites.

Read more: Search underway for unmarked burial sites at former Alberta residential school

Her office set two days of meetings focusing on efforts to recover missing children who died while being forced to attend residential schools.

Sessions were to include information about archives, search technology and protecting burial sites.

Residential school survivors and church representatives were invited along with federal government officials.

Click to play video: 'Search underway for unmarked burial sites at former Alberta residential school' Search underway for unmarked burial sites at former Alberta residential school
Search underway for unmarked burial sites at former Alberta residential school – Aug 11, 2022

Many investigations are being done at former residential schools across Canada, following the discovery last year of what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at a former school site in Kamloops, B.C.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First phase of search for unmarked graves at former Edmonton hospital wraps up

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools in Canada.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has documented stories from survivors and families detailing mistreatment at the schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse. It said there were at least 4,100 deaths at the institutions.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access this 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Residential Schools tagResidential School tagunmarked graves tagCanadian residential schools tagUnmarked Burial Sites tagCanada's interlocutor for unmarked graves tagEdmonton unmarked graves tagNational Gathering for Unmarked Burials tagNational gathering for unmarked graves tagUnmarked graves Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers