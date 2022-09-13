Menu

Crime

Police arrest teen wanted in connection with shooting of 15-year-old in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'The father of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot says he never thought his son would be the victim of gun violence.' The father of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot says he never thought his son would be the victim of gun violence.
WATCH ABOVE: Police are looking for an 18-year-old suspect, who the father says pulled the trigger on the balcony of the family’s apartment. Catherine McDonald reports.

The Toronto teenager accused of killing a 15-year-old has been arrested, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot at around 12:42 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the scene to find a boy, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Read more: 15-year-old boy dies after fatal Toronto shooting, police say

The victim was identified as Shalldon Samuda.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested 18-year-old Ellion Brown and charged him with second-degree murder.

Read more: Police search for suspect, 18, after fatal shooting of teenager in Toronto

Toronto police had previously released an image and description of Brown.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

