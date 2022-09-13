Police arrest teen wanted in connection with shooting of 15-year-old in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto teenager accused of killing a 15-year-old has been arrested, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot at around 12:42 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the scene to find a boy, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was identified as Shalldon Samuda.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested 18-year-old Ellion Brown and charged him with second-degree murder.

Toronto police had previously released an image and description of Brown.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.