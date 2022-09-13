Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP lessons from Nova Scotia massacre in focus after Saskatchewan killings' RCMP lessons from Nova Scotia massacre in focus after Saskatchewan killings
The Saskatchewan RCMP's swift response and updates to the public are a stark contrast to what happened in the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre. Ross Lord explains the lessons learned after the Portapique shooting drew intense scrutiny on the RCMP. – Sep 5, 2022

An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP’s failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.

The inquiry has heard that late on the night of April 18, 2020, the RCMP started issuing alerts via Twitter, but those messages did not mention that an active shooter was on the loose — a warning that wasn’t issued until 8 a.m. the next day.

Read more: Lessons from Nova Scotia killing spree helped RCMP respond to Saskatchewan stabbings

Cheryl Copage-Gehue, a member of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, says two of the killer’s 22 victims — a Mountie and a young man on an errand — were murdered near her Indigenous community, also known as Indian Brook.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Copage-Gehue says local residents don’t use Twitter, which left them vulnerable on the morning of April 19, 2020, when the killer was still at large, disguised as a Mountie and driving a car that look exactly like a marked RCMP cruiser.

Read more: Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal

She says the First Nation north of Halifax has since set up its own alerting system.

Luke Markie, who works for the security service that patrols Millbrook First Nation, says that at one point the killer stopped his vehicle in the community, but most residents were unaware of the danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNova Scotia tagFirst Nations tagIndigenous tagNova Scotia RCMP tagnova scotia shooting tagMass Casualty Commission tagSipekne'katik First Nation tagNova Scotia Shooting Inquiry tagMass Shooting Inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers