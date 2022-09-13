19-year-old man charged after woman reports sexual assault in Regina park

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with sexual assault after police allege a woman was attacked on Friday night in Regina.

A 33-year-old woman was running in Wascana Park, off Broadway Avenue on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Police said that while the woman was out of view of other park attendees, a man rode up on a scooter behind her and tackled her to the ground.

“The (man) then covered her mouth, pulled her into the bushes, and sexually assaulted her,” police said.

“When the victim screamed for help, passersby were alerted and confronted the assailant, who then gave up the attack. Police were called and the male was arrested, and taken into custody where he was charged.”

Police charged Noah Smith with sexual assault by choking, suffocating or strangling. He was remanded and appeared in Provincial Court on Monday.

