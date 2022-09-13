Menu

Crime

19-year-old man charged after woman reports sexual assault in Regina park

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 1:12 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A 19-year-old man faces a sexual assault charge after a woman claims she was tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted in Wascana Park. File/Getty

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with sexual assault after police allege a woman was attacked on Friday night in Regina.

A 33-year-old woman was running in Wascana Park, off Broadway Avenue on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Police said that while the woman was out of view of other park attendees, a man rode up on a scooter behind her and tackled her to the ground.

“The (man) then covered her mouth, pulled her into the bushes, and sexually assaulted her,” police said.

“When the victim screamed for help, passersby were alerted and confronted the assailant, who then gave up the attack. Police were called and the male was arrested, and taken into custody where he was charged.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police charged Noah Smith with sexual assault by choking, suffocating or strangling. He was remanded and appeared in Provincial Court on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report' Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report
Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report – Aug 3, 2022

 

