Man, 30, dies after crashing into a tree in Pinawa, Man.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP is investigating after a 30-year-old man from Powerview, Man., died following a crash.

On Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of a fatal collision at the end of Provincial Road 211 in Pinawa, Man.

Officers say when they arrived the man was declared dead.

Initial investigation of the incident found the crash had occurred the night before between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and he had been travelling eastbound on PR 211 very fast when the car struck a tree.

He was ejected from the vehicle onto the embankment of the Pinawa Channel and died due to his injuries. It is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

