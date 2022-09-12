Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man, 30, dies after crashing into a tree in Pinawa, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 5:09 pm
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News

Lac du Bonnet RCMP is investigating after a 30-year-old man from Powerview, Man., died following a crash.

On Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of a fatal collision at the end of Provincial Road 211 in Pinawa, Man.

Officers say when they arrived the man was declared dead.

Initial investigation of the incident found the crash had occurred the night before between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Monday morning crash results in ‘severe injuries,’ Winnipeg police say

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and he had been travelling eastbound on PR 211 very fast when the car struck a tree.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was ejected from the vehicle onto the embankment of the Pinawa Channel and died due to his injuries. It is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Click to play video: 'Driving cautious around schools' Driving cautious around schools
Driving cautious around schools

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagCollision tagFatal Collision tagPinawa tagFatal collision in Pinawa Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers