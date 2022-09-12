Menu

Canada

Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal and Laval

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec election day 15: New poll shows support for Liberals slipping in Montreal and Laval' Quebec election day 15: New poll shows support for Liberals slipping in Montreal and Laval
A new poll is showing that support for the Quebec Liberal party is slipping in Montreal and Laval, places that used to be the party's stronghold. Global's Dan Spector reports from day 15 of the Quebec election.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault will head to the Montreal area today as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he’s hoping to add come Oct. 3.

Legault will be in Châteauguay and Soulanges, a pair of ridings near Montreal won by the CAQ in 2018, and will also spend time in the Maurice-Richard riding in Montreal and Mille-Îles in Laval, Que., both held by the Quebec Liberals that Legault wants to flip.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade will also be in Laval for an announcement this morning before moving on to the Lotbinière-Frontenac riding for a pair of events in Thetford Mines, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will campaign in Chibougamau, almost 400 kilometres northwest of Saguenay, before heading to Abitibi later in the day.

The Conservative Party of Quebec will campaign in the Quebec City area while the Parti Québécois will be in the Abitibi region.

Parties are nearing the midway point of the 36-day campaign with the first televised French language debate on TVA to be held Thursday in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
