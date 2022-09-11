Metro Vancouver air quality advisory extended, Lower Mainland air quality rated worst in the world

Send this page to someone via email

A warning has been extended for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents as air quality continues to worsen in the region.

A special air quality advisory advising to avoiding the outdoors was issued on Saturday and is continuing into Sunday.

“Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope, including two fires near Manning Park (Heather Lake) and Hope (Flood Falls Trail), are producing smoke that is impacting the region. Furthermore, winds from the south are bringing additional smoke from wildfires burning in Washington and Oregon State,” Metro Vancouver staff said, in the alert.

“(On Sunday) it is expected that air quality in some areas of the region may further degrade while other areas may improve. (Sunday) evening and into tomorrow a clearing trend is expected to start near the coast and move inland.”

Vancouver has the worst air quality in the world as of Sunday afternoon, according to the website IQAir, which provides an air quality world index.

And, according to Environment Canada, much of the Lower Mainland is between 8-9 risk-level warnings for air quality.

Some events in the Lower Mainland have been impacted.

The Whitecaps Academy has cancelled a few games as a result of the smoke and the Hastings Race Course has cancelled all races for Sunday as well.

The regional district is advising community members to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity while the alert is ongoing.

Those with underlying health conditions such as lung or heart disease are at elevated risk and advised to stay indoors possibly with air filtration or air conditioning.

Metro Vancouver is working with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to look after air quality.

