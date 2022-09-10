Queen Elizabeth death: Prince William grieves loss of ‘Grannie’, remembers her kindness

Send this page to someone via email

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales released a statement on Saturday thanking his grandmother for her 70 years of service to Britain and the Commonwealth.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute.”

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” Prince William said.

“So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” he said.

He acknowledged, “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” he said.

It’s been two days since the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and people have since flocked outside Buckingham Palace in London to pay their respects. The scene is repeated at other royal residences across the U.K. and at British embassies around the world.

For some Britons, her passing, though long expected, is a destabilizing experience. Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch many have ever known, and her death comes as the U.K. is facing an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all,” Prince William said.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love,” he added.

“All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

-With files from The Associated Press