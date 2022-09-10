Car crashes into 2nd floor window of Mississauga building

A building in Mississauga has been damaged after a car crashed into its exterior, officials said on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Mississauga Fire said a car collided with an apartment building at 250 Webb Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street.
The car hit a window on the building’s second floor, possibly damaging as high up as the fourth floor, according to Mississauga Fire.
The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle.
