Car crashes into 2nd floor window of Mississauga building

A building in Mississauga has been damaged after a car crashed into its exterior, officials said on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Mississauga Fire said a car collided with an apartment building at 250 Webb Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street.

The car hit a window on the building’s second floor, possibly damaging as high up as the fourth floor, according to Mississauga Fire.

The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle.

MVC this morning. Car into an apartment building at 250 Webb Dr. Car hit window on 2nd floor, possible damage up to the 4th. Driver extricated. Building inspector requested to assess building. pic.twitter.com/WMRv3aZafD — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) September 10, 2022

