Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Car crashes into 2nd floor window of Mississauga building

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 12:51 pm
The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle. View image in full screen
The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle. Mississauga Fire/Twitter

A building in Mississauga has been damaged after a car crashed into its exterior, officials said on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Mississauga Fire said a car collided with an apartment building at 250 Webb Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street.

Read more: Car window smashed in act of Mississauga road rage caught on camera

The car hit a window on the building’s second floor, possibly damaging as high up as the fourth floor, according to Mississauga Fire.

Trending Stories

The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mississauga tagPeel Region tagMississauga Fire tagHurontario street tagRegion Of Peel tagBurnhamthorpe Road tagMississauga car crash tagWebb Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers