‘Chaotic’ fight in downtown St. Catherines leaves 4 with stab wounds: police

Police in St. Catherines are investigating after “a chaotic scene” early on Saturday morning that left at least four people with stab wounds.

Niagara Region Police said they responded to a large fight with reports of multiple stabbings at St. Paul and James streets in downtown St. Catherines at around 2:30 a.m.

Emergency services found five people suffering from injuries that varied from superficial to serious, police said. At least four had been stabbed.

“The injured persons were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further care,” Niagara police said.

The investigation, in its early stages, will see an increased police presence in the area. Niagara Regional police said “multiple” people were in custody and said there was no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233 or Crime Stoppers.