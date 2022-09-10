Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Chaotic’ fight in downtown St. Catherines leaves 4 with stab wounds: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 10:15 am
The investigation, in its early stages, will see an increased police presence in the area. View image in full screen
The investigation, in its early stages, will see an increased police presence in the area. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in St. Catherines are investigating after “a chaotic scene” early on Saturday morning that left at least four people with stab wounds.

Niagara Region Police said they responded to a large fight with reports of multiple stabbings at St. Paul and James streets in downtown St. Catherines at around 2:30 a.m.

Emergency services found five people suffering from injuries that varied from superficial to serious, police said. At least four had been stabbed.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman faces charges in connection with crash that killed migrant worker in St. Catharines, Ont.

“The injured persons were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further care,” Niagara police said.

The investigation, in its early stages, will see an increased police presence in the area. Niagara Regional police said “multiple” people were in custody and said there was no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara police tagSt. Catherines tagJames Street tagSt. Paul Street tagNiagara pollice presence tagst. catherines stabbings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers