Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Unemployment slightly down in Guelph, small bump up in Waterloo Region

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 2:17 pm
A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

More Canadians appear to be looking for work.

Statistics Canada released its jobs numbers on Friday and it showed the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent in August after being at 4.9 in July.

It marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since January of this year.

It says the economy lost 40,000 jobs in August.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in August as interest rate hikes ‘bite’

In Guelph, unemployment is down from 3.2 per cent to 3.1 per cent.

And K-W/Cambridge’s unemployment rate climbed to 5.4 per cent after being at 5.1 the previous month.

A senior economist from TD Bank says Canadians shouldn’t be worried seeing the unemployment rate tick up, as this slowdown is necessary to keep high inflation from becoming “entrenched.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jobs tagKitchener news tagGuelph News tagWaterloo tagUnemployment tagUnemployment Rate tagNumbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers