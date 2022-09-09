SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec election: Parties back on campaign trail after death of Queen Elizabeth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec reacts to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II' Quebec reacts to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Over her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth visited Canada several times on royal tours, including multiple stops in Quebec. On Thursday, Quebecers reacted with sadness to the news of her passing. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is holding a news conference Friday morning in Quebec City, a day after he briefly paused his campaign due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Legault is speaking to reporters in the riding of Jean-Lesage, held by Québec solidaire but leaning toward the CAQ, according to the polls.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, meanwhile, will be about 125 kilometres south of Legault, in Trois-Rivières, Que., where he is releasing his party’s costed platform.

Read more: Legault apologizes for linking ‘violence’ and ‘extremism’ with immigration

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is holding a news conference in the Montreal-area Vaudreuil riding, which the Liberals won in 2018 but which polls say is being seriously threatened by the CAQ.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime is at a Ford dealership west of Quebec City, where he will discuss his election promise to remove the Quebec sales tax on some used products such as cars.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal holding a news conference today about the state of Quebec’s schools.

