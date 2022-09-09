Kingstonians remember Queen Elizabeth

Just like the rest of the Commonwealth, the people in Kingston are mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen passed away Thursday afternoon, marking the end of an era in the British monarchy. City hall has lowered flags to half-mast until after the queen’s funeral.

Sadness, reflection and admiration are just some of the emotions that residents of Kingston are feeling today upon hearing the news of the death of the queen, who made many visits to Kingston from 1951 to 1984.

When the Queen visited in 1959 for the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, one lucky Kingston resident got to meet her.

“I was in Girl Guides when she came to Kingston. Everyone went to city hall, and they all gave her flowers and shook her hand,” Frances Brooks said. “I said I was very proud to meet her and she seemed like a really nice person.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Any monarch who has sat for that long, and through so much, whether it’s WW2 or all the different things that have happened since her inauguration — you have to give this person credit for being the brand of the British Empire,” another Kingstonian told Global News.

2:34 Kingston releases new tourism strategy for pandemic recovery Kingston releases new tourism strategy for pandemic recovery

The Queen visited Kingston on six occasions for a wide variety of events, such as the Olympics, the centennial of Canada and the Tercentenary of Kingston.