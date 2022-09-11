Park named after former Kenesky Sports owner, Joel Hulsman

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton officially named a small park in the city’s northeast end after a late hockey icon.

Affectionately known as the “mayor of Barton Street,” Joel Hulsman’s legacy is set to live on through a park with a playground at the corner of Burton Street and Douglas Avenue.

Hulsman, who passed away at 65 on March 13, was the longtime owner of the legendary Kenesky Sports, which was originally started by the family of the man who invented ice hockey goalie pads, Emil “Pops” Kenesky.

The memorial is located just steps away from the neighbourhood where Hulsman grew up and began his legacy with Kenesky, taking a job at the historic sporting goods store as a youth.

Eva Rothwell Centre developer Rev. Don MacVicar, who advocated for the park’s naming, said Hulsman’s relationship with Kenesky stretched back several decades as an employee and owner.

“Joel was just amazing because he started when he was 12 years old just fixing bikes … then moving on to hockey equipment, like goalie pads, and then running the businesses himself,” MacVicar told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Kenesky’s sons accepted a buyout from Hulsman in the mid-’80s allowing the Hamilton-native to become a partner.

MacVicar, who went to high school with Hulsman at Sir John A Macdonald, said his generosity was “very special,” often offering up help to families with the financing of hockey gear for kids.

“Players would come in and they didn’t have the funding to upgrade, so he would quietly take the dad aside and say, ‘okay, whatever this young man needs, I’ll cover the rest,'” MacVicar recalled.

“He did that many, many times.”

Following his departure from the store, Hulsman would move on to produce Kenesky branded gear with partners through an operation in London.

Meanwhile, the brick-and-mortar store was knocked down in 2016 to make way for a planned clinic next to the General Hospital.

The clinic has not been built and the lot where Kenesky’s once stood is still empty as of summer of 2022.

Recent upgrades to the newly minted Joel Hulsman Park includes updated playground equipment, trees to provide shade and a fountain.

“This park will be the go-to place for people who just want to enjoy some time and have friends come together to celebrate and share old stories,” said MacVicar.