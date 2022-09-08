Menu

Health

B.C. nurse suspended after asking co-worker to create ‘false vaccine records’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 11:30 am
Moderna COVID vaccine View image in full screen
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended for a week after several 'practice issues.'. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

A Nanaimo, B.C., nurse has been suspended after he asked a work colleague to create “false vaccination records” for himself.

Jeremiah Isaksen, a community health nurse who works with a “high-risk population,” has received a one-week suspension from the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives.

Read more: Two B.C. firefighters investigated for false information about vaccine status, sources say

The college also said Isaksen had a few other “practice issues” that occurred between 2021 and March 2022.

Isaksen also shared misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on his social media, claiming the vaccine was unnecessary, unsafe and possibly lethal, the college said.

He also supplied an elder with edible cannabis products outside of the elder’s health-care plan.

Read more: Ex-employee at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Quebec City faces charges tied to fake vaccine passports

The college said Isaksen agreed to the one-week suspension as well as partaking in a course on ethics.

Global News has reached out to the college and the Ministry of Health for further comment.

Click to play video: 'Concern mounts over fake vaccine exemption letters in B.C.' Concern mounts over fake vaccine exemption letters in B.C.
Concern mounts over fake vaccine exemption letters in B.C – Nov 3, 2021
