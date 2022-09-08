B.C. nurse suspended after asking co-worker to create ‘false vaccine records’

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo, B.C., nurse has been suspended after he asked a work colleague to create “false vaccination records” for himself.

Jeremiah Isaksen, a community health nurse who works with a “high-risk population,” has received a one-week suspension from the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives.

The college also said Isaksen had a few other “practice issues” that occurred between 2021 and March 2022.

Isaksen also shared misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on his social media, claiming the vaccine was unnecessary, unsafe and possibly lethal, the college said.

He also supplied an elder with edible cannabis products outside of the elder’s health-care plan.

The college said Isaksen agreed to the one-week suspension as well as partaking in a course on ethics.

Global News has reached out to the college and the Ministry of Health for further comment.

