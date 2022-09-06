Ex-employee at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Quebec City faces charges tied to fake vaccine passports

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s anti-corruption squad says a former employee who worked for a regional health authority has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into fake COVID-19 vaccine passports in the province.

The Commissaire à la lutte contre la corruption (UPAC) reports that Carolane Fournier is accused of several charges, including breach of trust, the production of false documents and fraudulent use of a computer.

Fournier was working as an attendant at a vaccination site at Université Laval in Quebec City last year. In a statement Tuesday, UPAC said she entered false information for herself and others, which then allowed them to obtain falsified vaccine proofs.

“The offenses were committed between Sept. 8 and Sept. 17, 2021,” the unit said. “Carolane Fournier has not been employed by the CIUSSS-CN since September 2021.”

Earlier this year, UPAC launched a wide-scale probe into the cases of alleged fraud related to the production and sale of false passports.

At the time, Quebecers were required to show proof of vaccination to access certain businesses — such as gyms, bars and restaurants — as part of pandemic-related health measures.

UPAC had warned that people who produce, sell or use false vaccination documents could face criminal charges, including breach of trust and corruption, and charges under the Public Health Act. Fines could go as high as $6,000.

Last month, the unit issued 10 tickets in connection with the investigation. At the time, UPAC said there are about 30 criminal investigations open into the production and falsification of COVID-19 vaccine proofs.

— with files from The Canadian Press