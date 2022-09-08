Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, Sept. 8

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 8' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 8
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, Sept. 8, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Kelowna in Travel Tips, Saskatoon Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh and Koko in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kelowna an ideal fall destination: Travel Tips

A trip to Kelowna, B.C., brings the opportunity to experience wineries, microbreweries and distilleries.

Travel advisor Barb Crowe shares her recent experience flying to Kelowna, information for travellers and airfare expectations.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna an ideal fall destination: Travel Tips' Kelowna an ideal fall destination: Travel Tips
Kelowna an ideal fall destination: Travel Tips

Kevin Waugh highlights priorities for next parliamentary session

Parliament resumes on Sept. 19. Between sky-high gas prices, inflation and interest rate hikes there will be no shortage of issues to discuss in Ottawa.

Saskatoon Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh shares what he is expecting in the upcoming session and his main priorities as he heads back to Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Kevin Waugh highlights priorities for next parliamentary session' Kevin Waugh highlights priorities for next parliamentary session
Kevin Waugh highlights priorities for next parliamentary session

Koko seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Koko, a playful one-year-old puppy currently seeking a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes what type of household is suitable for Koko.

She also has information on puptoberfest.

Click to play video: 'Koko seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet' Koko seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Koko seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 8' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 8
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 8
