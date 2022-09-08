Morning news rewind: Thursday, Sept. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna in Travel Tips, Saskatoon Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh and Koko in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kelowna an ideal fall destination: Travel Tips

A trip to Kelowna, B.C., brings the opportunity to experience wineries, microbreweries and distilleries.

Travel advisor Barb Crowe shares her recent experience flying to Kelowna, information for travellers and airfare expectations.

Kevin Waugh highlights priorities for next parliamentary session

Parliament resumes on Sept. 19. Between sky-high gas prices, inflation and interest rate hikes there will be no shortage of issues to discuss in Ottawa.

Saskatoon Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh shares what he is expecting in the upcoming session and his main priorities as he heads back to Ottawa.

Koko seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Koko, a playful one-year-old puppy currently seeking a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes what type of household is suitable for Koko.

She also has information on puptoberfest.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8.

