Canada

Gas prices down 7.8 cents in New Brunswick, lowest since March

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 8:15 am
Gas has dropped again in New Brunswick, this time by 7.8 cents per litre.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.61 per litre.

This is the lowest prices have been in six months. Last time prices were this low was in late February and early March, when prices shifted from $1.59 per litre to $1.63.

The price decrease comes after a month of reductions, going down from $1.88 per litre for regular self-serve at the start of August.

Read more: Better relief needed to ease pain caused by fuel prices, says Green MLA

The cost of diesel at the pump is also down on Thursday.

According to the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board, the maximum price of ultra-low sulphur diesel is now $2.04 per litre, down by 12.8 cents.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

