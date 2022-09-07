Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite closes higher along with U.S. markets despite oil price drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 5:05 pm
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s main stock index closed up along with U.S. markets despite a drop in the price of oil that pushed energy stocks down.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 153.29 points at 19,241.44 as the Bank of Canada’s three-quarters of a percentage point rate increase came in line with expectations.

Read more: Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate to 3.25% and says it’s not done yet

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 435.98 points at 31,581.28. The S&P 500 index was up 71.68 points at 3,979.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 246.99 points at 11,791.90.

Trending Stories

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.96 cents US compared with 76.11 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract ended down US$4.94 at US$81.94 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 30 cents at US$7.84 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$14.90 at US$1,727.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.43 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
