School bus driver busted in Kelowna for speeding through school zone

Mounties enforcing speed limits around Central Okanagan schools this week found a surprise rule breaker in the mix.

“It’s not unusual for drivers this time of the year to forget that our school zones are back in effect. What was unusual was officers pulling over a marked yellow school bus in a school zone for speeding with children on board,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

The officer using a speed detector recorded the bus driving above the posted speed limit which is clearly posted as 30 kilometre per hour in the school zone.

RCMP said the bus was stopped and the driver was given a written warning. The officer also contacted the bus driver’s supervisor.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregard that responsibility is shocking and disappointing to all us” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service along with the South East Districts RCMP BC Highway Patrol Officers will continue to be out enforcing and educating drivers around schools this week.

The RCMP want to remind all drivers that the school zone in the Kelowna School District starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.