District of West Vancouver and Blue Bus union reach new collective agreement

The union that represents public transit bus drivers in West Vancouver announced Thursday that it has reached a deal with the district for a new collective agreement.

The union will be ending all job action on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce that ATU Local 134’s offer to go to binding arbitration to resolve all outstanding issues needed to reach a new collective agreement has been accepted by the West Vancouver District (Thursday) morning,” said Cornel Neagu, ATU Local 134’s president.

“We have ended plans for rotating strikes and we will also end the overtime and uniform ban (Thursday).

The deal was reached after months of contentious negotiations, where Neagu was publicly unhappy with the tactics being used by the district.

The union said the tactics included personally emailing drivers to ask if they would work overtime and break the overtime strike that was being imposed by the union.

Blue Bus drivers and mechanics were seeking wage increases to match other municipal transit employees around the Lower Mainland.

The agreement was reached on the eve of “further job action,” which was slated to begin on Thursday.

West Vancouver’s Blue Bus system transports around 18,000 passengers per day.

Global News has reached out to the District of West Vancouver for comment.

