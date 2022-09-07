Burlington, Ont. man charged for propositioning girls near Aldershot High School

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a Burlington, Ont. man for allegedly propositioning girls near Aldershot High School.

Investigators say the man drove around in a black Volkswagen Jetta near Plains Road West and Lasalle Park and approached a couple of teens Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrested the 23-year-old when he returned to his unoccupied vehicle, located by officers in the school’s parking lot just after 3 p.m.

The suspect is facing four charges in all, two for sexual touching and two for failing to comply with a probation order.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and ask anyone with information to reach out to Halton Police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

