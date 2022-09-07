Menu

Health

Bowmanville restores ICU services after weeks-long closure over staffing crunch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 6:48 am
The trauma bay is photographed during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. View image in full screen
The trauma bay is photographed during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A hospital east of Toronto says it is resuming services at its intensive care unit today after a weeks-long closure.

Lakeridge Health temporarily closed the Bowmanville Hospital ICU in late July to consolidate services at the Ajax Pickering and Oshawa hospitals due to significant staffing shortages.

Today marks the return of inpatient critical care services, after some critical care nursing services were restored in mid-August.

Read more: Here are the changes coming to Ontario’s publicly funded health care system

Lakeridge Health said last month there had been no loss of critical care bed capacity across the network during the closure and a critical care physician remained onsite in Bowmanville.

The health network says its emergency room services stayed open during the ICU closure.

Ontario ICUs and ERs have contended with temporary closures throughout the summer as Canada grapples with a shortage of health-care workers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
