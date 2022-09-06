Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police searching for missing 44-year-old in Flamborough

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 11:37 am
Police say a search is on for Hamilton man who went missing in Flamborough on the long weekend. View image in full screen
Police say a search is on for Hamilton man who went missing in Flamborough on the long weekend.

Hamilton police have a “heavy police presence” in an area around Safari Road and Highway 6 in Flamborough amid a search for a missing off-road vehicle rider.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, the service said 44-year-old Robert King left a residence in the area on a Yamaha Rhino Monday and has not returned.

Authorities say a ground search is underway and are asking residents in the Millgrove area to check their properties.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagmissing person tagHamilton news tagMissing Man tagFlamborough tagsearch for missing man tagrobert king tagyamaha rhino tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers