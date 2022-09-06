Police searching for missing 44-year-old in Flamborough

Hamilton police have a “heavy police presence” in an area around Safari Road and Highway 6 in Flamborough amid a search for a missing off-road vehicle rider.
In a social media post on Tuesday morning, the service said 44-year-old Robert King left a residence in the area on a Yamaha Rhino Monday and has not returned.
Authorities say a ground search is underway and are asking residents in the Millgrove area to check their properties.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.
