Police searching for missing 44-year-old in Flamborough

Hamilton police have a “heavy police presence” in an area around Safari Road and Highway 6 in Flamborough amid a search for a missing off-road vehicle rider.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, the service said 44-year-old Robert King left a residence in the area on a Yamaha Rhino Monday and has not returned.

Authorities say a ground search is underway and are asking residents in the Millgrove area to check their properties.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.

Hamilton Police are searching for a missing 44-year-old man in the area of Safari Road in #HamOnt. Robert King went on his Rhino Yamaha side-by-side (pictured below) and has not returned. If seen, please call 905-546-3887. There will be a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/PzkMmHjdGH — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 6, 2022

