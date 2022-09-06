Menu

Traffic

68-year-old motorcycle rider dies after T-bone crash in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 9:44 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a 68-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle in Oshawa has died following a T-bone crash.

Emergency crews were called to Simcoe Street, near Niagara Drive, at around 1:39 p.m. Monday for reports of a serious collision.

Police said the man was travelling on a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Simcoe Street when he crashed with a westbound-travelling 2021 Chevrolet Trax.

The motorcyclist suffered extensive injuries, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not sustain any injuries and stayed at the scene of the accident.

The road was closed for the investigation to collect evidence but has since reopened.

