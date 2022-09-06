68-year-old motorcycle rider dies after T-bone crash in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a 68-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle in Oshawa has died following a T-bone crash.
Emergency crews were called to Simcoe Street, near Niagara Drive, at around 1:39 p.m. Monday for reports of a serious collision.
Police said the man was travelling on a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Simcoe Street when he crashed with a westbound-travelling 2021 Chevrolet Trax.
The motorcyclist suffered extensive injuries, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet did not sustain any injuries and stayed at the scene of the accident.
The road was closed for the investigation to collect evidence but has since reopened.
