Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 men missing from B.C. psychiatric hospital

Coquitlam RCMP officers are hoping the public can help find two patients who are unlawfully at large from Colony Farm, the forensic psychiatric hospital.
Eric Sabbadin, 21, was reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Michael Gardner, 39, was reported missing 20 minutes later.
Both men are now wanted on Canada-wide warrants.
Sabbadin has short black hair, brown eyes and is five feet, seven inches tall, weighing about 152 pounds.
Gardner has short brown hair, blue eyes, is six feet tall and weighs about 344 pounds.
There is no indication the two men are together but if anyone sees them, they are asked not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.
