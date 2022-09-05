Menu

Canada

Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 men missing from B.C. psychiatric hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 2:16 pm
Eric Sabbadin and Michael Gardner View image in full screen
Eric Sabbadin and Michael Gardner are both wanted after going missing from Colony Farm. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP officers are hoping the public can help find two patients who are unlawfully at large from Colony Farm, the forensic psychiatric hospital.

Eric Sabbadin, 21, was reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Gardner, 39, was reported missing 20 minutes later.

Both men are now wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Sabbadin has short black hair, brown eyes and is five feet, seven inches tall, weighing about 152 pounds.

Gardner has short brown hair, blue eyes, is six feet tall and weighs about 344 pounds.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Should Riverview psychiatric hospital be reopened?' Should Riverview psychiatric hospital be reopened?
Should Riverview psychiatric hospital be reopened? – Aug 10, 2022

Read more: Man unlawfully at large from Colony Farm hospital located: RCMP

There is no indication the two men are together but if anyone sees them, they are asked not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.

