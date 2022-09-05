Search continues for 9 passengers after seaplane crash in Washington State

Send this page to someone via email

The search for nine more passengers continues after a seaplane crashed in the Puget Sound area of Washington State on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard stayed on the scene throughout the night searching for the passengers but did not find any more passengers or any debris.

The organization says this remains an active search Monday from the air and the water.

The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay and the Coast Guard said crews are concentrating search efforts in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island.

Temporary flight restrictions have been put in place in the area.

The plane initially took off from Friday Harbour on San Juan Island, heading to Renton Municipal Airport.

It was about halfway through the 50-minute flight when it crashed into the water shortly after 3 p.m.

Nine adults and one child were on board. The U.S. Coast Guard said a body was recovered on Sunday by a Good Samaritan.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.