SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall Pop for doubleheader in Baltimore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2022 12:20 pm

BALTIMORE – Right-handed reliever Zach Pop has been recalled from triple A by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pop will serve as Toronto’s 29th man in a day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

The native of Brampton, Ont., has pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays so far this season, allowing nine hits and two runs with one strikeout.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon boys wish comes true' Saskatoon boys wish comes true
Story continues below advertisement

Pop was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Aug. 2.

Trending Stories

Infield prospect Jordan Groshans was sent to Miami for Pop, fellow reliever Anthony Bass, and catcher Edward Duran.

The Blue Jays’ playoff hopes hang in the balance in the four-game series in Baltimore as the Orioles trail Toronto by 2.5 games in the American League wild card race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers