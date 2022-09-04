20-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after Banff stabbing outside bar

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged John Proule, 20, from Lake Country, B.C. – just north of Kelowna — with second-degree murder following an early morning stabbing in Banff on Saturday.

Police said just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers responded to a call of an altercation outside a bar on Banff Avenue. A 27-year-old man from Foothills County, Alta. was stabbed to death outside a local bar in the town.

A second man who was taken into police custody has been released and was not charged.

This is the second homicide by stabbing in Banff in less than a month, though police said this stabbing is unrelated to the one on Aug. 5.

An investigation is still underway by RCMP.

— With files from Demi Knight, Global News