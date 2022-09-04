Menu

Crime

20-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after Banff stabbing outside bar

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'A stabbing has left 1 man dead in the town of Banff' A stabbing has left 1 man dead in the town of Banff
A stabbing has left one man dead in the town of Banff. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, it’s the second homicide in the community this summer.

RCMP have charged John Proule, 20, from Lake Country, B.C. – just north of Kelowna — with second-degree murder following an early morning stabbing in Banff on Saturday.

Police said just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers responded to a call of an altercation outside a bar on Banff Avenue. A 27-year-old man from Foothills County, Alta. was stabbed to death outside a local bar in the town.

Alberta RCMP investigate 2nd homicide in Banff in less than 1 month

A second man who was taken into police custody has been released and was not charged.

This is the second homicide by stabbing in Banff in less than a month, though police said this stabbing is unrelated to the one on Aug. 5.

An investigation is still underway by RCMP.

— With files from Demi Knight, Global News

