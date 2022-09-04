‘Noel loves Stephanie’: Ring lost in Penticton Channel for 17 years returned to owners

Send this page to someone via email

A wedding band found in the Penticton channel has been returned to a couple of love birds, and just in time for their 20th anniversary.

Last month, a swimmer found a men’s wedding band inscribed with the words “Noel Loves Stephanie” and a date.

Less than two weeks after Penticton RCMP reached out to the public to find the owners, Noel and Stephanie came forward to retrieve the ring.

The ring had been lost in the channel for over a decade.

“The wedding band was lost in the channel 17 years ago and this year will be their 20th anniversary,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. Dayne Lyons.

“Penticton RCMP is grateful for all of the community’s help to return the ring to the couple. Happy 20th!”

