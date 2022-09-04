Menu

Canada

‘Noel loves Stephanie’: Ring lost in Penticton Channel for 17 years returned to owners

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 12:53 pm
FILE: While swimming in the Penticton Channel, someone found a ring inscribed with the words “Noel Loves Stephanie” and a date. View image in full screen
FILE: While swimming in the Penticton Channel, someone found a ring inscribed with the words “Noel Loves Stephanie” and a date. PIXABAY

A wedding band found in the Penticton channel has been returned to a couple of love birds, and just in time for their 20th anniversary.

Last month, a swimmer found a men’s wedding band inscribed with the words “Noel Loves Stephanie” and a date.

Read more: ‘Noel loves Stephanie’: Penticton Mounties looking for ring owner

Less than two weeks after Penticton RCMP reached out to the public to find the owners, Noel and Stephanie came forward to retrieve the ring.

The ring had been lost in the channel for over a decade.

Trending Stories

“The wedding band was lost in the channel 17 years ago and this year will be their 20th anniversary,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. Dayne Lyons.

Story continues below advertisement

“Penticton RCMP is grateful for all of the community’s help to return the ring to the couple. Happy 20th!”

