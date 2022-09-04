Emergency Alert issued by RCMP for two dangerous people for multiple stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Meltfort RCMP has issued a province-wide alert about two dangerous people after reports of several stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.

RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects may be in “a black Nissan Rogue” with SK license plate 119 MPI.

The news release asks people in the area to seek immediate shelter and use caution allowing others into your residence.

“Do not leave a secure location and do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.”

