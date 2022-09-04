Menu

Canada

Emergency Alert issued by RCMP for two dangerous people for multiple stabbings

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 11:13 am
RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. View image in full screen
RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP

Meltfort RCMP has issued a province-wide alert about two dangerous people after reports of several stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.

RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects may be in “a black Nissan Rogue” with SK license plate 119 MPI.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP make several arrests in suspicious death, serious assault

The news release asks people in the area to seek immediate shelter and use caution allowing others into your residence.

“Do not leave a secure location and do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.”

