Stanley Cup Champion Raymond Bourque reopens namesake Montreal arena

The moment Saint-Laurent residents have been waiting two years in the making for, finally happened Saturday. The newly renovated Raymond Bourque arena officially re-opened to the public, with a v.i.p on hand for the inauguration.

It’s a day nine-year-old Costa Dracopulos will never forget.

“This is going to go up in the wall, definitely,” said Costa Dracopulos holding up his signed hockey jersey.

The young hockey player was one of dozens of fans clamouring to get an autograph from hockey hall of famer Raymond Bourque.

“I actually made my number off of him, number 77, so I asked him to sign my number,” Dracopulos told Global News.

The local legend is visiting his home town of Saint-Laurent to re-open his namesake arena. When Bourque saw the tribute to him at the entrance, he was overcome with emotion.

“My wife and I looked at each other and we had watery eyes and that said everything. So I was really taken back. It’s an incredible honour and a privilege,” said Bourque.

The arena, built in 1968, was originally called the Saint-Laurent arena. It was later renamed after the former Boston Bruins captain in 1990. The Stanley Cup champion grew up playing at the original arena.

“I know that I used it a lot and it was a key for me to get to where I got to and to live the dream that I was wishing for,” said Bourque.

The $28.8 million dollar renovation includes multiple improvements such as updating the two full-sized rinks and locker rooms.

“We wanted to build it for the next 50 years. We’ve been able to reduce the energy consumption by 40%. It’s being done to the standard of leed silver,” said Alan DeSousa, Saint-Laurent mayor.

Olympic hockey champion Kim St-Pierre took part in the grand re-opening celebration. The Saint-Laurent resident was named an ambassador to promote physical activity and sports for children and their families.

“I was raised in sports and it brought me so much. Yes, I got to go to the Olympics, but it’s more than going to the Olympics for me. So I really want to give the opportunity to the kids to be active,” said St-Pierre.

Bourque hopes the new facility will inspire the next generation to perhaps lift a Stanley Cup of their own.

“Who knows what comes out of this or this rink in the future, and that’s what it’s all about,” added Bourque.