Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Central Huron, Ont. crash

OPP say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a pickup truck.

Police say the collision took place around 5:50 p.m. Friday on Base Line in Central Huron.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to a trauma centre.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Base Line was closed between Summerhill Road and Dutch Line but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS).

