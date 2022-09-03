Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Central Huron, Ont. crash

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 3, 2022 1:08 pm
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP

OPP say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a pickup truck.

Police say the collision took place around 5:50 p.m. Friday on Base Line in Central Huron.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Read more: 18-year-old dead, 4 injured after crash northeast of Goderich, Ont.: OPP

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Base Line was closed between Summerhill Road and Dutch Line but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist dies following crash in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP' Motorcyclist dies following crash in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP
