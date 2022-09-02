Menu

Canada

Regina Hungarian Club celebrates 100-year anniversary

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 8:14 pm
Hungarian National Dance Ensemble presents Spirit of Hungary October 26th @ 7:30pm Massey Theatre – 735 8th Avenue, New Westminster Tickets: At the door, call 604-521-5050 or visit: www.masseytheatre.com/event/spirit-of-hungary-1848/ This show will feature contemporary and thematic dances commemorating the 1848 Hungarian Revolution as well as authentic Hungarian folk music and dances from the Carpathian Basin. A show you won't want to miss!.
Regina’s Hungarian Club is marking an impressive milestone this weekend, as it celebrates 100 years of preserving and celebrating the culture in the Queen City.

The club is hosting a number of events throughout Labour Day weekend to celebrate the milestone, and things got underway Friday, with the raising of the Hungarian flag in front of City Hall and the singing of the national anthem.

Read more: Labour Day Classic gearing up to be extra special for Cody Fajardo

“We have planned a weekend around the homecoming theme,” said Violet Baulin, the cultural director for the Regina Hungarian Cultural and Social Club.

“Many of our members over the years have moved away and not every family has stayed in Regina. This weekend is a homecoming event for all our past, present, and hopefully future members.”

The celebration is meant to look back at the history of the club and all they have accomplished over the last 100 years.

“It’s always good to know your heritage background and I think more people are looking for that,” Baulin said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Marking 50 years at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Some of the events to celebrate include:

Friday, Sept. 2: Anniversary Celebration Kickoff

  • A Pre-pub Crawl and Karaoke Party will be held in the Balaton Club & Dining Room starting at 6 p.m., with karaoke starting at 7:30 p.m.
  • Karaoke will be in both English and Hungarian.
  • Pub Crawl begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25 per person 19 and older.

Saturday, Sept 3: Dinner and anniversary celebration

  • A traditional Hungarian meal will be followed by performances, music and a dance.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Anniversary Closing Events

  • Sunday Lunch Buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • A tailgate party will be held in the Balaton Ballroom with a chance to cheer on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Regina Hungarian Cultural and Social Clip is expecting roughly 500 people to attend the event.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house' Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house
Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house
