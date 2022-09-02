Regina Hungarian Club celebrates 100-year anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Hungarian Club is marking an impressive milestone this weekend, as it celebrates 100 years of preserving and celebrating the culture in the Queen City.

The club is hosting a number of events throughout Labour Day weekend to celebrate the milestone, and things got underway Friday, with the raising of the Hungarian flag in front of City Hall and the singing of the national anthem.

“We have planned a weekend around the homecoming theme,” said Violet Baulin, the cultural director for the Regina Hungarian Cultural and Social Club.

“Many of our members over the years have moved away and not every family has stayed in Regina. This weekend is a homecoming event for all our past, present, and hopefully future members.”

Story continues below advertisement

The celebration is meant to look back at the history of the club and all they have accomplished over the last 100 years.

“It’s always good to know your heritage background and I think more people are looking for that,” Baulin said.

Read more: Marking 50 years at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Some of the events to celebrate include:

Friday, Sept. 2: Anniversary Celebration Kickoff

A Pre-pub Crawl and Karaoke Party will be held in the Balaton Club & Dining Room starting at 6 p.m., with karaoke starting at 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke will be in both English and Hungarian.

Pub Crawl begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25 per person 19 and older.

Saturday, Sept 3: Dinner and anniversary celebration

A traditional Hungarian meal will be followed by performances, music and a dance.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Anniversary Closing Events

Sunday Lunch Buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A tailgate party will be held in the Balaton Ballroom with a chance to cheer on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Regina Hungarian Cultural and Social Clip is expecting roughly 500 people to attend the event.

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house