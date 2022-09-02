Menu

Canada

Canadian posts on UN Xinjiang report censored on Chinese social media: embassy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang' China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang
WATCH: China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang

Canada’s embassy in Beijing says censors have removed its posts about a United Nations report on human rights in Xinjiang from two Chinese social media platforms.

The embassy tweeted that it shared Canada’s response to this week’s report on Weibo and WeChat, but the posts were taken down.

The report published Wednesday says China’s treatment of Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.

Read more: China furious over UN report on Xinjiang. What’s going on?

The Canadian embassy shared screenshots of what appeared to be postings in Chinese on its Weibo and WeChat accounts.

They are word-for-word translations of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly’s English-language response to the report, saying its findings reflect “credible accounts of grave human rights violations taking place in Xinjiang.”

Story continues below advertisement

The UN report says “urgent attention” is needed from the international community to address the human rights situation in the province.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
