Cyclist charged after bike collides with minivan in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say that a cyclist was charged in connection with a collision in downtown Kitchener on Thursday.

According to police, emergency services were called to the intersection of Duke and Scott streets at around 4:40 p.m. after a collision between a minivan and a cyclist had been reported.

Police say the cyclist, a 41-year-old woman from the region, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege that the woman rode through a red light before she collided with the minivan.

The woman on the bike was charged with failing to stop at the red light.

Police say anyone with information, including dashcam footage, can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.