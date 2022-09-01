Woman, 23, stabbed on the street in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman was sent to hospital and a 39-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing took place in Montreal’s McGill Ghetto area in the Plateau-Mont-Royal Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the woman in her early 20s was stabbed at the corner of Milton and Durocher streets around 5:30 p.m.

Several 911 calls were placed by witnesses who attempted to help the victim until the ambulance arrived. Emergency services found the victim with at least one stab wound to her upper body and rushed her to hospital, where she remains in stable condition with no threat to her life.

The suspect had fled the scene when authorities arrived, but officers found him shortly after and arrested him.

Police will be interrogating the suspect and meeting with witnesses and the victim to further understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.