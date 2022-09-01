Multiple-alarm fire on Murray Street in city centre ‘under control’: Hamilton Fire

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Fire says a multiple-alarm blaze at a residence in the city centre is now under control.

In a social media post around 4 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters said thay would be on scene “for some time” after flames “progressed through most of the building” located on Murray Street West at James Street North.

The cause of the blaze, which started just before 3 p.m., is still under investigation.

Hamilton Paramedics told Global News they are on scene providing support to fire fighting operations.

“At this time we have not assessed or treated anyone,” supt. Dave Thompson said.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Our crews are active at a multiple alarm structure fire at 9 Murray St. A well involved interior structure fire has progressed through most of the building but is under control. Crews will be on scene for some time #Strongforyou pic.twitter.com/UN2BPK8kDG — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) September 1, 2022