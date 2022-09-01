Menu

Canada

Multiple-alarm fire on Murray Street in city centre ‘under control’: Hamilton Fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 4:41 pm
Hamilton fire on location at a residence on Murray Street West near James Street North. Firefighters put out a multiple alarm blaze on the afternoon of Thurs. Sept.1, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire on location at a residence on Murray Street West near James Street North. Firefighters put out a multiple alarm blaze on the afternoon of Thurs. Sept.1, 2022. @HamiltonFireDep

Hamilton Fire says a multiple-alarm blaze at a residence in the city centre is now under control.

In a social media post around 4 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters said thay would be on scene “for some time” after flames “progressed through most of the building” located on Murray Street West at James Street North.

Read more: 2 suspects in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali arrested, charged with murder

The cause of the blaze, which started just before 3 p.m., is still under investigation.

Hamilton Paramedics told Global News they are on scene providing support to fire fighting operations.

“At this time we have not assessed or treated anyone,” supt. Dave Thompson said.

More to come.

